Sporting a brand new look, the Pain Court water tower was recognized as one of the top finalists in a North America-wide “Tank of the Year” competition.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

A special ceremony took place Thursday morning at nearby Centennial Park, with the refurbished tower — completed last year — in the background.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pain Court water tower among the tops in North America Back to video

It was the top Canadian entry in the 2020 contest, sponsored by Tnemec Company Inc., involving nearly 300 tanks and was one of its 12 finalists, appearing in the 2021 calendar.

David Walker, an Oakville-based consultant with Tnemec, which supplies high-performance protective coatings, said the tanks are a “form of expression and pride and community.”

The award presentation was originally slated to take place earlier this year but was delayed due to the pandemic.

More than 23,000 online votes were cast in 2020 from across Canada and the U.S. Pain Court was the highest-voted Canadian tank during the people’s choice portion.

“Over the last 10 years to 15 years, the exposure of the water tank market in Ontario in the Tnemec contest has been overwhelming,” Walker said. “In the last 10 years, the Ontario entry has managed to be in the top 12 every year.”

A water tank in Bossier City, La., was voted by the public as the people’s choice while the Destin, Fla., tank was chosen as the 2020 Tank of the Year winner.

The refurbished Pain Court tank underwent a $2.3-million rehabilitation project completed last September. The work began in January 2020 and involved the complete removal and replacement of the interior and exterior coatings of the tank, as well as a number of other improvements.