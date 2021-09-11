Three patients on Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s rehabilitation/stroke unit have tested positive for COVID-19 as a result of hospital transmission, officials said Saturday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

As a result, the Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit has declared an outbreak on the unit.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Outbreak declared on rehab/stroke unit at CKHA Back to video

“CKPHU works closely with CKHA to manage the outbreak on the rehabilitation/stroke unit, and will work in consultation with CKPHU to declare the outbreak over,” the hospital stated in a release.

“CKPHU is communicating with impacted patients and families for the contact tracing process. CKPHU contacts individuals who have been exposed and informs them of appropriate measures to take.”

As part of CKHA’s pandemic response action plan, and in alignment with the hospital’s infection prevention and control guidelines, a number of additional initiatives have been implemented.

CKHA will continue these measures until the medical officer of health rescinds the outbreak order.

The hospital’s essential visitor and care partner access policy will remain in ‘Phase 3 Green’ during this time, although there will be no visitors/care partners allowed for patients on the rehabilitation/stroke unit, and on the medicine unit as per the outbreak announced on Sept. 7, which remains an active outbreak.

There is no change to care partner access for end-of-life patients on the outbreak units and other exceptions may be permitted through the established visitor restrictions appeals process.

“CKHA is reminding the community that the hospital remains a safe place to receive care,” the hospital added. “If you are experiencing an emergent acute care need, please do not hesitate to dial 911 or visit your nearest emergency department.”

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.