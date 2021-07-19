Opportunity Villages housing project takes next step

Chatham-Kent council has given the green light for the zoning of a housing project that aims to help people transition from renting to home ownership.

A report about the proposed development by Opportunity Villages Community Land Trust was discussed during Monday’s planning meeting.

It includes a roughly 1.06-hectare property in Chatham, on the west side of Taylor Avenue through to the east side of Memory Lane. There are plans for a single site with no subdivision of land.

Proposed housing types include 18 single-detached dwellings, six semi-detached dwelling or duplex units, and six row house or triplex units, totalling 30 units.

Units in the development would range from 55 to 84 square metres. Each unit will have one dedicated off-street parking space.

Chatham Coun. Karen Kirkwood-Whyte said there have already been nearly 400 expressions of interest.

“This particular zoning amendment is one of the first steps in the process,” she said. “The group is currently finalizing designs for the units, as well as the common unit.”

In 2019, the municipality approved a $200,000 grant, along with $180,000 in in-kind contributions. Other organizations and businesses have also given to the cause.

Kirkwood-Whyte said there was approximately $43,000 worth of volunteer hours associated with the project in 2019 and 2020.

One non-residential building is proposed as the common area that will offer additional indoor amenities to residents of the development, along with others in the community.

Kirkwood-Whyte said an ongoing challenge is trying to raise funds for that building.