OPP investigating fire in Moraviantown

Daily News staff
Mar 20, 2021  •  13 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
OPP cruiser

Chatham-Kent OPP are investigating a structure fire that occurred in Moraviantown on Friday night.

At approximately 7 p.m., police received a report of a fire in the 14000 block of River Line, Eelunaapeewi Lahkeewiit Delaware Nation.

Officers attended with members from Moravian First Nation Police, along with Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services.

“The investigation is in the early stages and information will be provided as it becomes available,” OPP stated in a release.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Chatham-Kent detachment at 519-352-1122.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

