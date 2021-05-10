OPP bomb disposal unit destroys suspicious package at Chatham home

Article content

A large boom rang out in a Chatham neighbourhood just after 8 p.m. after a provincial police bomb disposal unit destroyed a suspicious package at a Park Avenue West property in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police Sgt. Paul Pomajba said officers received information about a suspicious package at an address on Park Avenue West late in the afternoon.

“Through investigation, this package was determined to have some validity as being a possible explosive,” he said.

The OPP bomb disposal unit arrived at the address later in the evening, “made that package safe,” Pomajba said.

The suspicious package prompted police to shut down a section of Park Avenue West between O’Neil Street and Wedgewood Avenue from roughly 4 p.m. until the area was cleared just before 10 p.m. There was a also a partial evacuation of a few nearby residents, police said.

There was a second, smaller boom just after 9 p.m.

“The first detonation caused the package to go into pieces,” Pomajba said.