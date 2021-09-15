Opioid crisis continuing in C-K and elsewhere: Colby
The scourge of opioids in Chatham-Kent, as well as throughout North America, is a “second pandemic” that communities are grappling with, the municipality’s medical officer of health says.
Dr. David Colby, along with director of public health Teresa Bendo, gave a presentation during this week’s council meeting, touching on harm-reduction measures, as well as what impact decriminalization might have on the epidemic.
“I don’t think anyone could deny that we are truly in an opioid crisis,” Colby said. “Our numbers are looking bad as a constant for the past several months, and they appear to be getting worse. There were three overdose deaths last week in Chatham-Kent. Three in our community.”
In July, councillors threw their support behind a coalition of Ontario mayors in lobbying for the decriminalization of drug possession for personal use. Council requested that staff provide a presentation regarding opioids.
At the time, Chatham-Kent police Chief Gary Conn also supported the call to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs, believing the focus needs to be on organized crime, drug trafficking, illegal production and disrupting the supply of harmful substances in the community.
Colby said the status quo of criminal penalties “has not worked anywhere,” but added it is up to the federal government to take appropriate action.
“(With decriminalization), it’s still illegal but doesn’t result in criminal records any more than a parking ticket would make someone a criminal,” he said.
“This is a win-win proposal for everyone.”
Colby said it’s “certainly not a radical, non-mainstream view” that governments should seriously consider this approach to drug policy.
Other drawbacks with criminalization include stigma, high-risk consumption patterns, overdoses, lower socioeconomic statuses, other criminal behaviour to support the habit, and bloodborne diseases.
Bendo said the risk is substantially greater in Chatham-Kent than it’s ever been, noting that emergency room visits are one-and-a-half times the provincial rate. Fifteen people died in 2020.
“These data only show the tip of the problem,” she said.
Next steps include such measures as the expansion of safe needle disposal, client engagement and a community drug strategy, Bendo said.
Chatham Coun. Brock McGregor entered a successful motion that council endorse decriminalization and send a letter to senior government partners, as well as a summary of the current situation in Chatham-Kent and the need for further support of harm-reduction strategies.
“I know that this is really a complex and challenging issue in our community,” he said. “It’s hard to ignore that we’re caught in a national and regional pattern of increasing opiate use.
“We should be vocal about things that can be done at other levels of government.”