Online session to discuss multi-generational workplaces

The Chatham-Kent Small Business Centre will host a workshop later this month called 'Thriving in a Multi-Generational Workplace.'
It will take place online on March 24, from noon to 1:30 p.m. and will look at how businesses can operate and communicate with different generations working together, each with their own experiences, perspectives and goals.
“The first step of the session will be to look at the distinguishing factors of leading versus managing and how it impacts engagement. Then we will have a discussion about the characteristics of the distinct demographic groups, the Silent Generation, Baby Boomers, Generation X, Y, and the emerging Generation Z,” said Matt Reaume, economic development officer with the Small Business Centre, in a release Tuesday.
“The goal is that people will leave the workshop with some tools and resources that can have an immediate positive impact with their teams.”
The release added that each generation has “its own nuances and different ways to communicate and connect,” which can create barriers and frustrations despite the pandemic and remote work requiring more effective communications.
Gary MacDonald, founder and CEO of Clearview Training and Consulting, who has more than 40 years experience in developing leaders and organizations, will lead the session.
“Gary will be able to help answer the tough questions that we know are facing organizations right now,” Reaume said. “After all, growth in an organization is not just about adding more people. It’s also about helping the people you have gel together so that you’re running at 100 per cent.”
To register, call 1-866-542-5994 or email CKsbc@chatham-kent.ca.