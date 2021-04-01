One year in, Adult Language and Learning still helping newcomers virtually

A local organization that assists newcomers in adapting to their community says it has faced a number of hurdles over the past year, but continues to provide service.

Adult Language and Learning, located on King Street West in downtown Chatham, was previously a hub of activity pre-pandemic, with classes, one-on-one meetings and celebratory gatherings.

However, those are still occurring – albeit in different ways – says Tracy Callaghan, executive director.

“We’re plugging along day by day,” she said. “We immediately went into an online, virtual platform to assist our learners and clients. We’ve had some success with that. There really wasn’t a huge interruption of services here.”

The centre provides not only language instruction, but also resettlement services and pre-employment programs. For the past year, these have been offered through Zoom or by phone.

It hasn’t been without its challenges, Callaghan said, especially with respect to internet access for some, but they’ve made the most of the situation.