Occupant suffers serious injuries in fire

Daily News staff
Sep 02, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Chatham-Kent Fire & Emergency Services logo

A Wallaceburg man was injured and is in serious condition after an apartment fire Wednesday evening, Chatham-Kent fire officials say.

Just before 6 p.m., crews from Station 3 Wallaceburg and Station 2 Chatham responded to 32 Thomas Ave.

Crews rescued one male occupant from the apartment who was transported to hospital. The cause remains under investigation.

The Ontario Fire Marshal will be attending the scene to assist with the investigation. No other details will be released while the investigation is ongoing, officials added.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Chatham

This Week in Flyers