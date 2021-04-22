No charges warranted in Chatham man's death: SIU







Noting the physical evidence, as well as the difficult circumstances that officers faced, no charges are warranted against police in relation to the death of a Chatham man, Ontario's police watchdog announced Thursday. The Special Investigations Unit investigation – prompted by the Aug. 6, 2019, overdose death of a 35-year-old man – found there were no reasonable grounds to believe than officers committed a criminal offence, director Joseph Martino said. A pathologist concluded the man's death was due to "sudden cardiorespiratory arrest in a man with acute methamphetamine toxicity, excited delirium and physical restraints." During the August 2019 call, police officers were sent to a Grant Street home to help paramedics with the overdose transport of a 35-year-old man to hospital, stated the SIU release on Thursday. The man was reportedly combative, the SIU reported added, so officers also came to the hospital.

"Once at the hospital, the officers assisted in keeping the man on the stretcher as a nurse attempted to place soft restraints on his ankles," the release stated. "Within several minutes of being in the trauma room, (the) man lost vital signs. The medical (staff) attempted CPR and other life-saving measures. The man could not be resuscitated and was declared deceased." The man's arms had been handcuffed to the stretcher's side rail by the subject officer, according to the SIU summary of the incident. The man's agitation reportedly continued in the trauma room, where the attending doctor had ordered the man be placed in soft restraints. Officers helped in keeping the man restrained on the stretcher as one of the nurses tried to place the restraints on his ankles. The SIU noted the man lifted his upper body off the stretcher and was pushed back down by one of the officers. The officer used one or both hands to keep the left side of the man's head pressed down on the stretcher. Narcan was administered, but the man lost vital signs. He was momentarily revived but was eventually pronounced dead at 7:46 p.m. The man was noted to be "in a state of extreme agitation, described by some witnesses as excited delirium, and in need of immediate medical attention." "That was not likely to happen unless he could be sufficiently subdued to make medical assessment and treatment possible," stated the summary. Martino also noted that during the incident there was "some form of neck compression" that occurred.

"On the one hand, it would certainly appear from a layperson's perspective that compressing the neck of a person in obvious and acute medical distress is a bad idea. It does not take any great expertise to appreciate that a disruption of the respiratory and/or circulatory systems of a patient in such condition could contribute to negative health outcomes. "On the other hand, the evidence is ambiguous as to whether the officers intentionally wrapped their hands or fingers over the complainant's neck or whether any such contact was inadvertent – the result, for example, of (the officer's) hand slipping from the complainant's chin onto the upper chest/neck area. One must also allow for the dynamic situation in which the parties found themselves." He added there was no affirmative pathological evidence that neck compression or impact caused a reflex cardiac arrest. The decision stated the officers' actions were not a "marked and substantial deviation from a reasonable level of care in the circumstances." A complainant is an individual who was involved in some form of interaction with police, during the course of which she or he sustained serious injury, died or is alleged to have been sexually assaulted. The SIU is a civilian law-enforcement agency that investigates incidents involving police where there's been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

