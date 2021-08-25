Nine new cases in C-K, three resolved

Chatham-Kent now sits at 42 active COVID-19 cases, according to the latest figures from public health.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

There were nine new cases and three recoveries reported Wednesday. There are no current outbreaks. The active caseload, though, is the most since April 13, when there were 43 confirmed infections.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Nine new cases in C-K, three resolved Back to video

According to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, there are currently 10 Chatham-Kent residents in hospital with COVID-19. Two of the patients are in intensive care, while one is in progressive care. The rest of the patients are in the medicine unit. None of these patients are fully vaccinated, the hospital added.

The cumulative case total in Chatham-Kent since the pandemic began last year is 1,992, with 17 deaths.

Provincially, there were 660 new cases reported Wednesday. A total of 525 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 135 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

There are 161 people in ICU in Ontario. A total of 154 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and seven are fully vaccinated.