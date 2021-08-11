New provincial funding announced for C-K Children's Treatment Centre

The Chatham-Kent Children’s Treatment Centre will receive a provincial funding boost, as part of an overall announcement on rehabilitation services in Ontario.

As part of the $60 million in new annual funding, the centre itself will receive $842,525, which will go towards improving service experiences and outcomes for children and youth with special needs and their families.

“Our children’s future has always been one of this government’s priorities,” said Rick Nicholls, MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington, in a release.

“Ensuring they have access to the services they need, such as the new programs that will be made available from this funding, we can prioritize their success in life. This will directly have a positive impact throughout Chatham-Kent and surrounding communities.”

In total, the province is investing $240 million over four years to increase access to critical rehabilitation services as part of the 2021 budget.

The new funding will be provided annually starting this year to build additional capacity and increase access to preschool speech and language services, as well as community-based and school-based rehabilitation services across Ontario.

Windsor will receive $1,415,922 for the John McGivney Children’s Centre, along with $470,893 for the Connections Early Years Family Centre.

“We know early intervention leads to better long-term outcomes for children and youth. By improving access to assessments and early intervention services, children can begin receiving the services they need sooner,” said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, minister of children, community and social services.

“We are making these investments, so every young person has the best opportunity to achieve their life goals and be set up for success.”