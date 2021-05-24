New appointments added for Tuesday's vaccine clinic

Article content

Chatham-Kent public health has announced 200 additional vaccination appointments for Tuesday’s clinic at the John D. Bradley Convention Centre.

For more information, or to book an appointment, residents can visit GetYourShotCk.ca. Those who wish to book by phone can call 519-351-1010 and leave a message. Depending on call volume, however, it may take two to seven business days for a return call.

Public health is also accepting pre-registrations for youth ages 12 to 17 in order to help officials plan upcoming clinic days. For more information, visit ckphu.com/covid-19-vaccinations-for-those-age-12-17/.

Staff will respond over the coming days with an appointment time for upcoming clinic dates beginning the week of June 14.

Youth must be 12 by time of appointment and not turning 12 in the current calendar year, the health unit added.

Last week, two more pop-up clinics for adults 18 and older were announced by the Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team. They’ll be held this Thursday in Tilbury and Thursday, June 3, in Wallaceburg.