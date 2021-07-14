Music for the Mind raises more than $60K
It didn’t go as organizers originally planned, but the second annual Music for the Mind concert fundraiser collected more than double the amount of last year.
Held at Boonies Drive-In Theatre in Tilbury last weekend, the event brought in $60,460, which will be donated to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation. The funds will be used to purchase items for patients in the hospital group’s in-patient mental health and addictions unit.
Additional donations have come in since the event, according to the Music for the Mind Facebook page.
The 2020 concert, which was held indoors at The Kent in Chatham ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, raised $30,000.
Organizer Elisha Banks said she would have been grateful if this year’s event had raised slightly more than last year.
“I was just as pleasantly surprised as everybody else with what I was able to do in this last year, especially during a pandemic,” said Banks, who thanked the businesses who sponsored the event and everyone who contributed.
Event planning hit several bumps along the way. Banks had wanted to hold the event at The Kent again this year in February, with a backup date eyed for May.
With public-health regulations around that time preventing music louder than a speaking voice, she said she realized an indoor event wouldn’t be possible.
“I wanted to make sure that if I did pull this concert off that I was able to do so in a very safe manner,” she said. “I would only have the concert if I could find a way to make that happen while following those COVID regulations.”
After postponing the February date, Banks said she thought about holding it at Boonies since it would be outdoors. A June 5 date was set, but the province was still in lockdown.
At that point, Banks said she had to decide whether or not to hold the event at all this year. She said she felt she had to “keep pushing to try and make it happen” because, along with the donations, the live music could help lift people’s spirits during the pandemic.
“I can honestly say now it was one of the most stressful things I’ve lived through – trying to plan this event in the middle of COVID,” she said.
However, Banks said it became a “rewarding and moving moment” when everything finally came together on July 10 – which was the last date that would have worked for the event.
“I caught myself standing there throughout the event just taking it all in and listening to the bands and seeing them enjoy themselves on stage and seeing people in general,” she said.
Under a 25 per cent capacity rule, 165 people were able to attend the event, Banks said.
Banks, who has previously spoken about her own experiences under care at the health alliance’s mental health unit, said the donations help the hospital purchase supplies like clothing, journals, activity books and hygiene products for patients.
She said many patients arrive with whatever they have with them and some don’t have anyone supporting them to purchase needed items.
“Prior to me doing this fundraiser, the staff was taking turns paying for those supplies out of their own pocket,” Banks said. “This money ensures that they’ll never have to go back to doing that again.”
Mary Lou Crowley, president and CEO of the health alliance foundation, said this type of community event brings “awareness of important health-care needs to all corners of Chatham-Kent.
“We are extremely grateful to Elisha Banks for her incredible passion and dedication to mental health in our community,” Crowley said in a statement.
“The past several months have not been easy for someone trying to organize a community-wide event, and while I know there have been many challenging moments along the way, Elisha has exemplified what it means to persevere.”
Banks said she is continuing with her year-long bottle and can drive to collect money for the unit and already has some ideas for next year’s Music for the Mind.
She plans to once again hold it indoors in February.