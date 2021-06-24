Motion seeks to lobby feds to decriminalize drug possession

“Putting somebody in jail doesn’t help anything,” Finn said. “It just adds to, ‘I’m not ever going to get a job.’

She said there are gaps in harm-reduction services, including assessment and consultation with front-line service providers, drug users and their families; access to overdose prevention sites and safer supply; and resources for peer-led substance use work.

“It’s not working,” she told The Daily News on Thursday. “I’ve always been, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ Well, this is broke.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Amy Finn said addictions have been worsening in recent years, especially during the pandemic, and believes the municipality must take the first step in addressing the issue.

Given the ongoing opioid crisis, a Chatham councillor will introduce a motion Monday asking the municipality to lobby the federal government to decriminalize drug possession for personal use, as well as declare a national public health emergency.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“Something needs to be done. They didn’t wake up the first time they used, saying, ‘I’m going to be a drug addict.’ Let’s deal with why they’re using.”

Her motion stated the number of confirmed opioid toxicity deaths in Chatham-Kent nearly tripled from six in 2019 to 15 last year.

However, she said the municipality is far from unique, given how widespread this crisis is.

Finn added that many opioid poisonings go unreported due to the “highly criminalized and stigmatized” nature of substance use.

She stressed the aim of her motion is to provide assistance to people in need, not to show leniency to drug traffickers.

The motion asks the mayor write to the federal government – in particular the minister of health – on behalf of council, requesting the declaration of the opioid crisis as a national public health emergency that warrants the same urgent response as COVID-19 and the decriminalization of drug possession while increasing prevention, harm reduction and treatment services.

If approved, the resolution would also be sent to the premier of Ontario, the provincial minister of health, the attorney general, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, area municipalities and regional boards of health.

Finn also asked the municipality’s community human services department to provide a presentation to council regarding the opioid crisis.

She noted the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police agree “decriminalization for simple possession (is) an effective way to reduce the public health and public safety harms” associated with substance use.

“Everybody who deals with this sees it,” Finn said. “If we want change, we have to come together as a whole.”