Mischief complaint leads to recovery of property

Police learned that some time between 6:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. someone allegedly smashed the window of a truck in a parking lot and took a Honda generator.

Officers searched the area and found a man walking along the train tracks near the parking lot, reportedly in possession of the generator along with a duffle bag containing a window punch, crowbar, rubber gloves and tools allegedly stolen from a nearby business.

The total value of the recovered items was approximately $1,500.

The 35-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with mischief with a value less than $5,000, theft with a value less than $5,000, possession of break-in tools and two counts of being in possession of property obtained by a crime with a value more than $5,000. He was held for bail.

Shoplifting complaint leads to charges

On Thursday morning, a man who was reportedly on conditions not to visit the store went to the Walmart in Chatham.

Once inside, the man allegedly concealed two MP3 players on his person and left, making no attempt to pay for the items valued at $56, police said.

Through video surveillance, police identified the man and he was arrested that afternoon.

The 24-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with theft with a value less than $5,000, being in possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000, failing to comply with his release conditions and breach of probation. He was held for bail.

Alleged threats made against citizen, dog

Police responded to a disturbance in Tilbury on Thursday afternoon.