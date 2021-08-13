Mischief complaint leads to recovery of property
Early Friday morning, Chatham-Kent police responded to a mischief complaint on Park Avenue West.
Police learned that some time between 6:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. someone allegedly smashed the window of a truck in a parking lot and took a Honda generator.
Officers searched the area and found a man walking along the train tracks near the parking lot, reportedly in possession of the generator along with a duffle bag containing a window punch, crowbar, rubber gloves and tools allegedly stolen from a nearby business.
The total value of the recovered items was approximately $1,500.
The 35-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with mischief with a value less than $5,000, theft with a value less than $5,000, possession of break-in tools and two counts of being in possession of property obtained by a crime with a value more than $5,000. He was held for bail.
Shoplifting complaint leads to charges
On Thursday morning, a man who was reportedly on conditions not to visit the store went to the Walmart in Chatham.
Once inside, the man allegedly concealed two MP3 players on his person and left, making no attempt to pay for the items valued at $56, police said.
Through video surveillance, police identified the man and he was arrested that afternoon.
The 24-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with theft with a value less than $5,000, being in possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000, failing to comply with his release conditions and breach of probation. He was held for bail.
Alleged threats made against citizen, dog
Police responded to a disturbance in Tilbury on Thursday afternoon.
Police said a local citizen was walking her dog on Queen Street when a man allegedly started yelling while threatening her and her dog.
The 47-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with two counts of uttering threats. He was held for bail.
Theft charge laid
On Thursday afternoon, police responded to a shoplifting complaint at No Frills in Wallaceburg.
Police said a woman allegedly stole about $200 worth of groceries.
A short time later, police found the woman at Home Hardware, where she was taken into custody for the alleged theft, as well as allegedly assaulting an employee.
The 41-year-old Walpole Island woman was charged with two counts of theft with a value less than $5,000, two counts of being in possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000 and assault. She was released pending a court date.
Crash investigated
Police responded to a Thursday evening collision involving a car and motorcycle on Grand Avenue West in Chatham.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 55-year-old Belle River man, was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The driver of the car, a 22-year-old Chatham woman, was charged with failing to yield the right of way. Total damage was estimated at $20,000.