Article content The mayors of Chatham-Kent and Sarnia are now part of the province’s Southwestern Ontario Transportation Task Force after being left out of the initial announcement in January. The task force, which held its first meeting Tuesday, has added seven members to the original nine. The grou will focus on improving connections between different modes of transportation within the region. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Mayors from C-K and Sarnia now part of transportation task force Back to video Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff said he reached out to London Mayor Ed Holder, the chair of the committee, and Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney’s office after the first announcement. “I’m excited to be part of the task force,” he said. “We’ve been working hard to make sure we have good relations with all of our communities around us. We share a lot of things economically, socially that we need to work together on, and this is one of them.” Canniff said he was confirmed for the task force the day before the first meeting so wasn’t able to call in on time.

Article content He said he wants to make sure Chatham-Kent is co-ordinated on efforts to improve the highway system, Via Rail and buses. Although the Progressive Conservative government cancelled plans for a high-speed rail system between Windsor and Toronto, Canniff said he “would love to see it” happen. However, costs will be a barrier, he said. “We just want to make sure we’re at the table, that if it does come up again, we are one of the stops,” he said. “It would be very detrimental to our community if the high-speed network did not stop here and we would advocate for it if it did.” The plan put forward by the former Liberal government included a stop in Chatham. Canniff said looking at solutions to connect Chatham with outlying areas within the municipality is also important. Alysson Storey, founder of the Build the Barrier group that advocates for Highway 401 safety, said she’s glad Chatham-Kent is part of the task force, but other stakeholders also need representation. The membership on the task force includes 10 mayors and four chiefs or councillors from First Nations. Representatives from a transportation company and a duty-free shop make up the last two slots. “The folks who are volunteering and working and advocating in the transportation and transit space, they have a lot of valuable feedback to offer,” Storey, a Chatham resident, said. “This is what they do every day. Why they aren’t being consulted is puzzling to me.” Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley said he was encouraged by the first meeting and is pleased there is a one-year deadline for the task force.

Article content “I like how focused it was,” he said. “We’ve got the full resources of the Ministry of Transportation. They are, at the staff level, quite committed to this project.” Bradley said he would like to see a better highway system from Highway 401 through Chatham, Wallaceburg and Sarnia. “The word I used was ‘primitive.’ If we were still running stagecoaches, it would probably be an effective system,” he said. “I’m hoping I can introduce issues like that that will at least get it on the table that we should be looking at upgrades.” Improving Via Rail service is also a priority, Bradley said, since there is now only one train per day from Sarnia and London. He said he would also like to a bus service to Wallaceburg and Chatham return, and changes to bus licensing rules coming this summer could make it happen. “Transportation, in my experience, is at least locally probably the number one barrier to employment,” Bradley said. “The ability to go from A to B in a timely manner is to be employed.”

