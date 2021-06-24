Man facing first-degree murder charge to return to court July 8

Article content

A 26-year-old man facing a first-degree murder charge saw his case put over to July 8.

Kyle Samko, who is in custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor, made a brief appearance via audio in a Chatham court Thursday.

There is a publication ban on evidence heard during the pre-trial phase.

According to previously published reports, witnesses said a hammer was used in an altercation that occurred on June 3.

The men knew each other, police said.

Police and paramedics reportedly found a injured man lying on the ground in front of a home on St. George Street. One witness said paramedics were performing chest compressions on the man before he was taken away in an ambulance to the Chatham hospital.

Police later reported Manny da Silva, 35, of Chatham, succumbed to his injuries.