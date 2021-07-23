Chatham-Kent man dies after falling from antenna

Article content

A 60-year-old Chatham-Kent man died Thursday after falling from a TV antenna, police said.

Emergency personnel responded at about 1:30 p.m. to the industrial accident on Indian Creek Road West in Chatham.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance where he died, Chatham-Kent police said.

The Ministry of Labour was contacted and has taken over the investigation.

It’s the second fatal fall in Chatham this week, as the ministry is also investigating the death of a 44-year-old Chatham man who fell from an elevated platform on the job Monday afternoon on Centre Street.