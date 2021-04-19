Zorra Township man charged with impaired driving
A 34-year-old man from Zorra Township was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit after an ATV crash Sunday afternoon on Grove Mills Line.
Article content
A 34-year-old man from Zorra Township was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit after an ATV crash Sunday afternoon on Grove Mills Line.
He lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and landed in a ditch, Chatham-Kent police said.
Zorra Township man charged with impaired driving Back to video
He was released with a May 14 court date.
Suspicious person
A 38-year-old man of no fixed address wanted for failing to comply with his release conditions was arrested Sunday afternoon in Blenheim.
Police found him after receiving a report of a suspicious man on Hannibal Street.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Suspended driver
A man suspended from driving was stopped and charged by police Sunday night on Margaret Avenue in Wallaceburg.
He was released with a May 26 court date. His vehicle was towed from the scene.