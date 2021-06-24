A 17-year-old faces assault charges after he allegedly tried to grab a Chatham-Kent police officer’s firearm and threatened to shoot officers while being arrested early Thursday morning in Chatham.

Article content

A 17-year-old faces assault charges after he allegedly tried to grab a Chatham-Kent police officer’s firearm and threatened to shoot officers while being arrested early Thursday morning in Chatham.

The incident began around 12:30 a.m. when youths were reportedly throwing rocks at vehicles in the downtown area, police said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Youth charged with threatening to shoot Chatham-Kent police officers Back to video

An officer found four young people near the Downtown Chatham Centre and began speaking with them.

One youth became belligerent and reportedly lunged at the officer, police said. As he was being arrested, he allegedly assaulted the officer in an attempt to get free.

When a second officer arrived, the youth allegedly tried to grab the officer’s firearm that was still secured in its holster and threatened to shoot the officers, police said. The youth was taken into custody and reportedly gave a false name to police.

Police were able to identify the 17-year-old, who has no fixed address. He was charged with assaulting police, disarming a police officer, uttering threats and obstructing police. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.