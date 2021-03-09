Work underway at Park Ave. industrial property
Lots are reportedly selling briskly at a new industrial property now under construction at Park Avenue East and Sass Road in Chatham.
The roughly 13-hectare (33-acre) site, which is a private development and not municipal land, will feature seven lots in its first phase.
Samantha McFadden, director of marketing and public relations for Apollo General Contracting, said work on the site began a couple of weeks ago.
“We’ve had quite a bit of interest. We’re currently down to one industrial space left in phase one,” she said on Tuesday. “I know there has been quite a demand for industrial space in Chatham-Kent, so we’re just kind of making sure we meet those needs.”
Similar to the housing market, she noted that many people are coming from the Toronto area to take advantage of the relatively cheaper commercial real estate.
McFadden also noted the ideal location of the site in east Chatham, particularly the proximity of the highway and other amenities.
“It’s definitely the access to the 401, as well as the ease if you needed large trucks to be parked in there,” she said. “It’s going to work well for the people going in there.”
According to the municipality’s economic development website, permissible zoning uses for the property include light industrial, factory outlet, auto sales and service, restaurant, commercial entertainment and recreational establishment, gas bar, office building, warehouse, nursery and truck terminal, as well as others.
There’s no set completion date as of yet for construction, McFadden said, adding that particular uses will likely be announced at a later time.
“I believe that we’re looking hopefully at some type of an event, COVID-depending, opening that location,” she said, “especially for the new tenants going in there.”
Stuart McFadden, director of Chatham-Kent economic development, said he was optimistic about the future possibilities, given the need for commercial space.
“Having investment-ready property in Chatham-Kent is vital for new development, job creation and our overall growth. It’s exciting to know that the private business park on Park Avenue East has nearly sold out their phase one development because it means more opportunity for our residents,” he said in an email.
“We’re working to see all of Chatham-Kent’s business parks fill up with new development by attracting investment both locally and externally, and now that effort is paying off. I look forward to seeing the next phase of this park come on board and bring more investment to our community.”