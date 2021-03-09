Work underway at Park Ave. industrial property

Lots are reportedly selling briskly at a new industrial property now under construction at Park Ave East and Sass Road in Chatham.

The roughly 13-hectare (33-acre) site, which is a private development and not municipal land, will feature seven lots in its first phase.

Samantha McFadden, director of marketing and public relations for Apollo General Contracting, said work on the site began a couple of weeks ago.

“We’ve had quite a bit of interest. We’re currently down to one industrial space left in phase one,” she said on Tuesday. “I know there has been quite a demand for industrial space in Chatham-Kent, so we’re just kind of making sure we meet those needs.”

Similar to the housing market, she noted that many people are coming from the Toronto area to take advantage of the relatively cheaper commercial real estate.

McFadden also noted the ideal location of the site in east Chatham, particularly the proximity of the highway and other amenities.