Woodlot preservation issue returning to council; a lot more work to be done

The woodlot preservation discussion returns to Chatham-Kent council Monday, but a final decision won’t be coming soon.

The report coming to council – released on the municipal website already in anticipation of several deputations – includes a recommendation to give staff until Sept. 27 to prepare the terms of reference to create a natural heritage advisory committee for council.

It’s also recommended the current interim tree-cutting bylaw, initially set to expire at the end of this month, be extended to 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Ken Bell, a local environmentalist who was part of the natural heritage implementation strategy adopted by the municipality in July 2014, said the proposed creation of an advisory committee is largely redundant.

“I don’t think we really need (this committee) because, quite frankly, there is the natural heritage strategy that the municipality has already adopted,” Bell said.

Brian Wright, a spokesperson for the Chatham-Kent Landowners Association, favours the creation of this new council committee.

“Basically, what we are asking, as farmers, is they re-implement and get the natural heritage strategy going instead of having a bylaw,” he said.

The staff report also provides the results of the public consultation on the woodlot issue, conducted by Ethelo, an online group decision-making platform, from June 14 to July 9.

More than 70 per cent of the 1,286 respondents totally support woodlot preservation in Chatham and nearly another eight per cent slightly support it.

Just more than 10 per cent totally oppose woodlot preservation, along with 3.8 per cent who are slightly opposed and 6.3 per cent who are neutral.