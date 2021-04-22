Woman sustains serious injuries in crash in Harwich Township

A 43-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Harwich Township.

Article content

A 43-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Harwich Township.

She lost control of her vehicle, left the road and landed in a ditch on the west side on Kent Bridge Road near O’Neill Line around 3 p.m., Chatham-Kent police said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Woman sustains serious injuries in crash in Harwich Township Back to video

She was taken to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and then transferred to London for more medical attention.

The police’s traffic unit is investigating. Anyone with information can contact Const. Dan Clark at danielc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.

Stunt driving

A 20-year-old Tilbury man was charged with stunt driving Wednesday after a Chatham-Kent police officer allegedly recorded his vehicle going 156 kilometres per hour in a 90 km/h zone on Queens Line.

His vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded.

Truck stolen

A blue 1997 Dodge Dakota pickup truck with Ontario licence plates AR52 427 was stolen from a Mason Street business in Wallaceburg between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Craig Zink at craigz@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87324. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.