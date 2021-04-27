Woman facing attempted murder charge

A 28-year-old Chatham woman is facing an attempted murder charge after a reported stabbing on Monday afternoon.

Daily News staff
Apr 27, 2021
Chatham-Kent police said officers responded to a disturbance outside an apartment building on Riverview Drive in Chatham.

According to a release on Tuesday, police learned that an argument between two acquainted women escalated into a physical altercation.

A 30-year-old Chatham woman was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with serious injuries, police said. The other woman reportedly fled the scene prior to police arrival.

On Monday night, police found the woman in Ridgetown and she was arrested. Her name hasn’t yet been released.

In addition to attempted murder, she was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. She was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

