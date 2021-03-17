Woman arrested twice in same day for allegedly spitting at Chatham-Kent police

A 25-year-old woman was arrested twice Tuesday and faces three assault charges after allegedly spitting at Chatham-Kent police on both occasions.

She was first arrested in the morning after police received a report of an unwanted woman at a Chatham property.

When asked to leave, she allegedly spit towards an employee and fled on foot, police said.

Officers found her across the street and she reportedly spit at them too, police said.

She was taken into custody and continued to spit while in the rear of the cruiser, police said. The cruiser was taken out of service until it could be cleaned.

The woman of no fixed address was charged with mischief with a value less than $5,000 and two counts of assault. She was released with an April 27 court date.

Around 11:30 p.m., she went to police headquarters while under the influence of suspected drugs, police said.

She was belligerent with officers when asked to leave and allegedly pulled the fire alarm as she fled on foot, police said.