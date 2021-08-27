Windsor woman third person facing murder charge in connection to human remains on Walpole Island

A 28-year-old Windsor woman is the third person charged with murder after the remains of a Windsor man were found on Walpole Island First Nation in March.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Saccara Johnson was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Oyebode Oyenuga, a media release from Lambton OPP said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Windsor woman third person facing murder charge in connection to human remains on Walpole Island Back to video

She appeared in bail court in Sarnia on Friday and was remanded in custody to retain counsel and review disclosure, before returning to court on Tuesday.

Rolf Rodley Agard, 31, of Windsor and Dwayne Jahton Blair, 40, of Scarborough were arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Aug. 20 following a joint investigation by Lambton County provincial police, the OPP criminal investigation branch and Windsor police.

Police previously reported that human remains were found in a marshy area on Walpole Island on March 17.

On June 4, police identified the remains as those of Oyenuga, who had been reported missing to Windsor police in February.

Windsor police publicly announced Oyenuga’s disappearance on March 5 – more than a month after he was reported missing – and asked for the public’s help finding the University of Windsor student.

He had last been seen on Feb. 2 in Windsor while driving a white BMW.

Oyenuga was remembered by family as kind, sweet, generous and having “a heart of gold” on an online GoFundMe campaign set up to help cover funeral expenses. He would have completed his second degree in computer science at the University of Windsor in April.

Police thanked the public and media for their help in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Lambton County OPP crime unit at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org.