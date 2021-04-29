Windsor man charged in fatal shooting in Blenheim makes brief court appearance

Chad Coupe, the young Windsor man facing a charge of murder and attempted murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Blenheim, made a brief video appearance in a Chatham court Thursday.

The 19-year-old man’s lawyer requested the matter be put over until May 27 in order to receive and review evidence in the case.

Coupe is remanded in custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.

There is a publication ban that prohibits publishing any evidence heard during the pre-trial phase.

According to previously published reports, Coupe and co-accused Darius White, 19, also of Windsor, have both been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to a shooting that took place around 7 p.m. on April 21 in front of a home in Blenheim.

Braedon Burk, 20, of Blenheim, who was visiting the home at the time of the shooting, suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot and later died in hospital.

Chatham-Kent police previously reported the suspects fled the scene, but officers quickly found their vehicle on Communication Road. The driver immediately surrendered during a traffic stop.

The passenger, however, moved into the driver’s seat and reportedly fled. Officers pursued the vehicle, and a high-risk traffic stop was made on Kent Bridge Road.

The man was taken into custody without incident and a gun was recovered, police added.

White has court date scheduled for June 4.