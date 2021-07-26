Windsor man accused in fatal Blenheim shooting returns to court next month
A Windsor man accused in a fatal shooting in Blenheim will have to wait nearly a month before his matter comes back to court.
Article content
A Windsor man accused in a fatal shooting in Blenheim will have to wait nearly a month before his matter comes back to court.
Advertisement
Article content
Chad Coupe, who is facing a charge of second-degree murder and attempted murder, made a brief virtual appearance Monday in a Chatham court.
Windsor man accused in fatal Blenheim shooting returns to court next month Back to video
Court was told his legal counsel is waiting for a reply to a Crown pre-trial, which prompted a request to adjourn the matter to Aug. 23.
Coupe remains in custody at the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.
Darius White, 19, of Windsor was also charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in the incident. He is slated to be back in court on Tuesday.
There is a publication ban on any evidence heard during the pre-trial phase.
According to previously published reports, officers rushed to the scene of a reported shooting in Blenheim on April 21. Police said the suspects fled but officers quickly found their vehicle on Communication Road. The driver immediately surrendered during a traffic stop.
The passenger, however, moved into the driver’s seat and drove away, police said. Officers pursued the vehicle, and a high-risk traffic stop was made on Kent Bridge Road. The man was taken into custody without incident and a gun was recovered, police added.
The deceased – Braedon Burk, a 20-year-old Blenheim man who was visiting the home – was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.