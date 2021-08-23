Willingness to work together on woodlot issue, but neither side budging on position regarding bylaw

More voices were raised on the weekend calling for a tree-cutting bylaw to protect woodlots in Chatham-Kent.

About 70 people gathered at Tecumseh Park in Chatham Saturday for a Forest Defenders rally organized by the Chatham-Kent chapter of the Raging Grannies.

One of the organizers, who said Raging Grannies members don’t identify themselves, said the issue isn’t about preventing the cutting of trees in Chatham-Kent.

The goal, she said, is to see larger woodlots in the region preserved and conserved.

“When we talk about woodlots, we are talking about forests. We are not talking about stands of trees,” she said.

She said forests are ecosystems full of many plants and animals, “so that’s more or less what we’re trying to preserve — those ecosystems.”

Alan Jackson, who served as emcee for the event, said a policy on woodlot preservation from the municipality — “a bylaw to regulate behaviour” — is “long overdue.”

The woodlot debate has been raised before, which resulted in a natural heritage advisory strategy being established in 2014 rather than a bylaw on tree cutting.

Jackson told those gathered he believes it’s better to look at the bylaw as a “no net-loss” policy.

Jay Cunningham, president of the Kent Federation of Agriculture, said the organization’s position has remained the same.

“We are not in favour of a bylaw of any kind that involves restrictions to landowners’ rights, which the tree-cutting bylaw would do,” he said.

The federation, he added, strongly supports Chatham-Kent staff’s recommendation to create a natural heritage advisory committee of council to provide guidance on the issue, he added.