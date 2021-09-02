Wheatley residents will soon have the chance to ask questions about last week’s explosion during a virtual meeting to be held this Saturday at 10 a.m.

Questions submitted by residents onscreen will be directed to members of a panel that include municipal staff and other officials.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Wheatley virtual community meeting slated for Saturday Back to video

Taking part in the session are Mayor Darrin Canniff, West Kent Coun. Melissa Harrigan, chief administrative officer Don Shropshire, fire Chief Chris Case and community human services general manager April Rietdyk, as well as representatives from the Insurance Bureau of Canada and the Chatham-Kent Legal Services Clinic.

A representative from the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has also been invited, stated a media release from the municipality on Thursday.

The meeting will be available for viewing on the municipality’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

On Aug. 26, a hydrogen sulphide leak in Wheatley’s downtown was followed by an explosion that levelled two buildings and caused multiple injuries. Because of gas-monitoring devices placed at the scene in the wake of two previous leaks this summer, first responders already had evacuated the buildings closest to the alarm and were in the midst of evacuating a wider area when the explosion occurred.

Although officials have been providing regular updates since the explosion, the municipality wanted to engage the community further, Shropshire said.

“We understand that people have a lot of questions,” he said. “In a pre-COVID world, we would be holding the meeting in Wheatley, but the next best thing is for us to use technology to reach out virtually.

“I encourage anyone in Wheatley who has questions to participate. We may not have all of the answers but we will do our best.”

Although there are currently no gas readings at the blast site, officials say it’s still unknown at this point when displaced residents and business owners can safely return.