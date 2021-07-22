Wheatley residents return to homes after evacuation order narrowed
Wheatley residents began returning to their homes Thursday after the state of emergency and evacuation order for a downtown area were narrowed to one building.
Article content
Wheatley residents began returning to their homes Thursday after the state of emergency and evacuation order for a downtown area were narrowed to one building.
Advertisement
Article content
Fifty-two people were forced to leave Monday from 23 homes and 13 businesses after hydrogen sulphide – a toxic, corrosive and highly flammable gas – was detected at 15 Erie St. N.
Wheatley residents return to homes after evacuation order narrowed Back to video
Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff declared the state of emergency Tuesday.
The latest results show a presence of gas at only one location, acting chief administrative officer Cathy Hoffman said Thursday morning.
“Preliminary findings still to be confirmed by the province indicate that the gas is of a thermogenic nature, which means it is coming from a gas well,” she said. “With these results in mind, it is our intention to narrow the declaration of the state of emergency and the evacuation order down to just that location of 15 Erie St. N.”
By mid-afternoon, people were back in approximately 15 homes and businesses with help from Chatham-Kent firefighters, police officers, and Entegrus and Enbridge employees, fire Chief Chris Case said.
“We will check every single premises and home before the homeowner goes in,” Case said. “We will do whatever we can to assist the displaced people to get back into their homes and then we will clear the site.”
With new gas detection equipment on site, there’s no need for firefighters to stay, Case said. If the detectors go off again, firefighters will return.
The gas was detected by monitors installed after a release in the same area in early June. The original leak resulted in a state of emergency for almost the entire month.
Advertisement
Article content
The evacuation order Tuesday covered the area of Elm Street to the north, Talbot Road East to the south, Little Street to the east and Erie Street North to the west.
The source of the gas is still unknown.
People noticed the rotten egg smell that indicates hydrogen sulphide Monday and early Tuesday “in a wider area around the evacuation zone,” Case said, but there’s been no presence of gas in the area since early Wednesday.
Residents were ordered to leave because of the danger posed by the gas and possible explosions and fires, he said.
“We don’t know where the gas is coming from, so we can’t control the source, so we can’t say the area is safe, but for now the situation is stabilized,” Case said. “There is no risk at this moment, an immediate risk, from the gas coming out of the ground.”
Municipal officials were scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in a bid to have the province take over the ongoing situation, Hoffman said.
The state of emergency in June lasted almost the entire month. Officials learned from that experience and quickly contacted experts in identifying and testing gases this week, Hoffman said.
“We were able to get samples very quickly this time, which we weren’t able to do the first time,” she said. “That has helped us expedite being able to get information back from those organizations to understand what the nature of this gas is, what might be pointing to the source of it and where we can go next.”