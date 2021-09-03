Wheatley questions can be sent in advance of virtual town hall

Wheatley residents who have questions about the recent explosion but are unable to participate in Saturday's virtual community meeting may submit their questions in advance, the municipality says.

Wheatley residents who have questions about the recent explosion but are unable to participate in Saturday’s virtual community meeting can submit their questions in advance, the municipality says.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The virtual meeting will be held at 10 a.m. and will be viewable on the municipal Facebook site and YouTube channel. Questions can be emailed to CKcommunications@chatham-kent.ca.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Wheatley questions can be sent in advance of virtual town hall Back to video

The meeting will remain on those sites for viewing once the session has wrapped up. Closed captioning and transcribed material will be available next week.

The session will consist of an update on the situation, followed by answers to questions submitted by residents on screen to panel members, including municipal staff and other officials.

Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff, West Kent Coun. Melissa Harrigan, chief administrative officer Don Shropshire, fire Chief Chris Case and community human services general manager April Rietdyk will participate, as well as representatives from the Insurance Bureau of Canada and the Chatham-Kent Legal Services Clinic.

A representative from the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has been invited as well.

The municipality’s reception centre at the Wheatley arena will be open for support between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

Residents who require information after hours can call 519-350-2956. Evacuees requiring support after hours, for help with necessities such as food, clothing and shelter, can contact case management at 519-354-6628.

On Aug. 26, a hydrogen sulphide leak in Wheatley’s downtown was followed by an explosion that levelled two buildings and caused multiple injuries. Because of gas-monitoring devices placed at the scene in the wake of two previous leaks this summer, first responders already had evacuated the buildings closest to the alarm and were in the midst of evacuating a wider area when the explosion occurred.

Although there are currently no gas readings at the blast site, officials say it’s still unknown at this point when displaced residents and business owners can safely return.