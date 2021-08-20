Wheatley Harbour boater assists in Lake Erie rescue

Provincial police credit a boater at Wheatley Harbour with helping to rescue a man in distress on Lake Erie on Thursday night.

Chatham-Kent and Leamington OPP both received a marine assist call at approximately 8:45 p.m. from two men in an 18-foot vessel.

The men were having mechanical issues with their boat when one began to go into medical distress.

When an officer arrived at the harbour, he approached a male boater in the marina willing to go to the other boat and help bring it to shore.

They towed the boat to the harbour, where waiting paramedics took the man to hospital for treatment.

“Thanks to the unselfish act by a boater at the Wheatley Harbour, it prevented this situation from becoming a tragic one,” police said in a statement.