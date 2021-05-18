Wheatley church member charged after two more gatherings

Two more services at the Old Colony Mennonite Church in Wheatley have resulted in two more charges against a church member.

A 44-year-old Wheatley man was charged Monday by Chatham-Kent police under the Reopening Ontario Act for gatherings held May 9 and 16.

He must attend provincial offences court June 23.

Nine charges have been laid against members of Old Colony Mennonite churches in Chatham-Kent by police or municipal bylaw enforcement officers for illegal gatherings.

Seven charges are related to the Wheatley church, one to the Dresden church and one to the Charing Cross church.

Under Ontario’s current COVID-19 stay-at-home order, people are not allowed to gather indoors or outdoors with anyone outside their household.

Religious services are allowed a maximum of 10 people, but participants must stay at least two metres apart and wear a mask.

If the rules are broken, organizers can be fined a minimum of $10,000 while each attendee may receive a $750 ticket. Enforcement officers are allowed to break up the gathering or temporarily close the premises.