Wheat destroyed in brush fire on 13th Line

Approximately 35 to 40 acres of standing wheat were destroyed in a brush fire Thursday afternoon on the 13th Line.

No damage to any farm equipment or buildings was reported.

A farmer was taking the wheat off when the fire was noticed, Chatham-Kent fire officials said.

Firefighters from the Raleigh South station went to the fire at 7128 13th Line and received help from crews from the Raleigh North and Merlin stations.

Wind conditions made extinguishing the fire difficult, officials said.