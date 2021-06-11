Weather co-operates as patios reopen in Chatham-Kent
Mother Nature didn't disappoint on a day many people already had circled on their calendars this week.
Friday marked the reopening of restaurant patios throughout Ontario, and patrons took full advantage in Chatham-Kent.
Mike Buckler, co-owner of Mike’s Place in Chatham, said his establishment had been ready for a while.
“Oh my God, it’s late,” he said with a laugh. “But what can we do? This is the way we do it now.
“It’s going to be a great summer. We know that.”
He said the restaurant has pulled all of its staff back to work after keeping them on the payroll during the shutdown with help from government subsidies.
With many of the province’s reopening measures hinging on COVID-19 vaccination rates, Buckler is encouraging people to get the shot.
He admits that leaves a bit of uncertainty for businesses, with restaurants not yet allowed to offer indoor dining.
However, he credited the community for its support when only takeout or delivery service was allowed.
“We’re pretty lucky though because we do a lot of takeout anyways,” he said. “If you didn’t have takeout before, I don’t think people think of picking you.”
Mike’s Place expanded its patio last year when restaurants were allowed customers again after the first wave of the pandemic.
Another restaurant adding a patio last year to capitalize on an outdoor clientele was the Central Tavern in Pain Court.
Craig Watters, the Central’s co-owner, said there were mixed emotions with Friday’s reopening, based on the hardships people have faced.
Fortunately, he was also able to call back all of his staff.
“They have been going through the most, not only being laid off, then being called back to only be laid off again,” he said.
“A lot of people don’t understand that servers make a different wage than others and mostly depend on their tips for the majority of their income. So again, I am very happy to have them all returning.”
Watters thanked patrons for their ongoing support “through thick and thin,” adding they’re the reason the restaurant is still in business.
“(It’s) pretty obvious we need to keep the food hot and the beer cold, and we need business to do that and we are pleased to be opening up today,” he said.
“We (were) blessed last year to have a fantastic summer and we expect the same this year. We had people line up today before we even were open, so this is a great sign that we will have a great today.”