Wanted man arrested in Wallaceburg park with keys to stolen vehicle

A wanted man was arrested in Wallaceburg on Tuesday evening after Chatham-Kent police received a report of a suspicious couple in King George Park.

After finding the man and woman, officers learned the 34-year-old Niagara Falls man was wanted by another police department.

He was arrested on the outstanding warrants. He also had the keys to a vehicle stolen in the Niagara area and recently discovered in Wallaceburg, police alleged.

He was charged with possession of property obtained by a crime with a value less than $5,000. He was still in police custody Wednesday morning.

Break and enter

A Tilbury woman called police to report a man in her backyard trying to enter her garage Tuesday afternoon.

A suspect fled on foot as officers arrived. He was caught after a short chase.

A 47-year-old of no fixed address was charged with break and enter. He was released with a Sept. 7 court date.

Break-in investigation

Police are working with DeGoey’s Nursery and Flowers on St. Clair Street in Chatham to determine what was damaged or stolen during a break-in between 6:30 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Tyler Bergsma at tylerb@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87260. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Jewelry box stolen

A homeowner on Lorne Avenue in Wallaceburg heard a noise in his home around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. When he opened his bedroom door, he saw an unknown man who stole a jewelry box and fled.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Steven Gagnon at steveng@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87339. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

