Walpole Island won't observe Canada Day while community mourns

Walpole Island First Nation will not observe Canada Day this year while the community mourns the thousands of children who died at residential schools.

Its First Nation operations will be closed July 2 as a day of mourning.

An estimated 751 unmarked graves were found recently in a cemetery near the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan.

Last month, the remains of 215 children were found buried at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.

“The abuse and mistreatment that took place at residential schools was meant to eliminate us as a people,” Walpole Island Chief Charles Sampson said in a statement. “While it did not accomplish that, it has harmed our families and our community in incalculable ways.

“The presence of unmarked graves has been known to us through oral history, even as the mainstream considers this a ‘discovery.’ This is but one manifestation of the horrendous conditions that our elders and ancestors faced.”