Walpole Island won't observe Canada Day while community mourns
Walpole Island First Nation will not observe Canada Day this year while the community mourns the thousands of children who died at residential schools.
Its First Nation operations will be closed July 2 as a day of mourning.
Walpole Island won't observe Canada Day while community mourns
An estimated 751 unmarked graves were found recently in a cemetery near the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan.
Last month, the remains of 215 children were found buried at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.
“The abuse and mistreatment that took place at residential schools was meant to eliminate us as a people,” Walpole Island Chief Charles Sampson said in a statement. “While it did not accomplish that, it has harmed our families and our community in incalculable ways.
“The presence of unmarked graves has been known to us through oral history, even as the mainstream considers this a ‘discovery.’ This is but one manifestation of the horrendous conditions that our elders and ancestors faced.”
Walpole Island council said in a statement it has committed to meet with survivors and develop a plan to address the wounds that still exist in the community from the residential school legacy.
Walpole Island members attended various residential schools, including Mohawk, Mount Elgin, Spanish, Mount Pleasant, Shingwauk and Carlyle. Survivors erected a residential school memorial monument in 2002 that now has more than 500 names etched in granite.
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has documented 4,117 deaths of First Nations, Inuit and Métis children in residential schools across Canada. Murray Sinclair, former commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, estimated more than 6,000 children may have died due to abuse and neglect in the schools.
The government-sponsored religious schools operated in Canada for more than a century before the last was closed in the late 1990s.
Indigenous children were often taken from their homes and sent to the schools for assimilation into non-Indigenous society. Physical, sexual and psychological abuse have been well-documented.
“We are saddened by the reminder of a dark period in our history, brought back to light by the news from the Kamloops and Marieval residential schools,” Walpole Island council said in a statement.
After the remains were found in Kamloops using ground-penetrating radar, Walpole Island council joined other Indigenous leaders across the country calling for an investigation into the former “Indian policy” of the Canadian government and churches.
Walpole Island council also demanded Canada be held accountable for a “legislated system of horror” that included crimes against humanity, genocide and ethnic cleansing.
All children who attended the schools must be accounted for, and those who went missing must be identified and receive a proper ceremonial burial, council said.
“We must find justice for them,” Sampson said last month. “We must ask ourselves, where is justice for the Anishnebek and all our brothers and sisters in the ‘Just Society?’”