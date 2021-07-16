Walpole Island woman charged with criminal harassment

A 44-year-old Walpole Island woman was arrested Thursday in Lambton Shores for allegedly harassing a performer.

She has repeatedly followed and sent unwanted communication to the performer, Lambton County OPP alleged.

Provincial police were contacted in the morning and went to the venue that night after event staff saw the woman in attendance.

She was charged with criminal harassment and two counts of failure to comply with undertaking.

She was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Unwanted man arrested

Chatham-Kent police arrested a man for breaching his release conditions Thursday after they were sent to deal with an unwanted man on Rivard Line.

He was taken to police headquarters and held for bail.

Drug possession

A man was arrested early Friday morning on Duncan Street in Wallaceburg for allegedly breaching his court order by being out past his curfew.

He also had fentanyl, Chatham-Kent police alleged. He was arrested and held for bail.

Failure to appear

A man was arrested Thursday on Talbot Trail in Morpeth on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

He was released with an Aug. 21 court date.

Out-of-town warrant

A man turned himself in Thursday at the Blenheim police station on an out-of-town warrant.

He was arrested and turned over to the London police.

Three warrants executed

Two women and one man were arrested on warrants in the Wallaceburg area Thursday.

All were released with court dates.