Walpole Island setting up security checkpoint to stem flow of illicit drugs
Three weeks after declaring a state of emergency, Walpole Island First Nation is taking a more rigorous step to combat a growing toll of drug overdoses and deaths.
The Southwestern Ontario First Nation issued a media release Thursday that a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week security checkpoint will be enforced at the bridge entrance to the territory beginning Friday.
Walpole Island setting up security checkpoint to stem flow of illicit drugs
Everyone entering the First Nation, including visitors and community members, will be subject to a security screen, stated the release. People entering the First Nation will be required to provide identification while visitors must state the purpose of their trip.
Walpole Island Chief Charles Sampson admitted the institution of a checkpoint is “quite a step.”
“I don’t recall any type of action being taken like this in the past,” he said.
He knows there’s been a number of declarations by previous councils promising to take action against drugs and provide some type of security for the community.
“This chief and council is taking some direct action to address the illicit drugs here … and one of those measures is a checkpoint to hopefully stem the flow of drugs entering on the reserve and supplying the drug houses,” the chief said.
Sampson believes organized crime has identified First Nation communities as being “soft in terms of our inability to provide enough officers in the field to effectively patrol our territories.”
He also believes this makes First Nation communities easy spots to set up drug houses that contribute to existing addiction problems and invite non-residents to enter to buy opioids and other drugs.
Without a checkpoint, Sampson said it’s not known if a person is coming to the reserve to buy discount gas or cigarettes – or potentially heading to a drug house.
We see it everyday in terms of people wandering up and down the road and they’re doing terrible things to themselves,” Sampson said about the toll that illegal drugs is taking on his community
“The consequence of taking those illicit drugs is you’re playing Russian roulette with your life.”
James Jenkins, the First Nation’s executive director, described the new checkpoint as “one piece” of a concerted effort to stem the spread of drug abuse in the community.
The round-the-clock checkpoint will remain in place for a month and then will be evaluated, he added.
Jenkins said the checkpoint is the first step of an eventual community patrol. He anticipates the future use of the community patrol be partially determined by the evaluation of the checkpoint. This will help the guide the First Nation in deciding how to best use the security team that’s been assembled, he said.
Sampson said one plan includes providing a constant presence in and around known drug houses to monitor activities and provide some intelligence to police services.
He added there’s also a need to watch back roads on the reserve that are also being used by some to access Walpole Island, which is how sensitive farming and marsh areas are being accessed.
The release also noted access to beaches, marshes, parks and the dump on Walpole Island is reserved for the sole use of community members.
Sampson said Walpole Island First Nation will also need to “beef up” how addictions are treated on the reserve.
“I will leave that to the professionals and their programs … and we’ll see what happens.”
Jenkins said the state of emergency has allowed Walpole Island to establish connections with different provincial and federal agencies to “access funding we wouldn’t normally be able to access.”
