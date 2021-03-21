Walpole Island moving into lockdown

Walpole Island First Nation will go into lockdown Monday after its number of active COVID-19 cases more than tripled in less than a week.

The community’s emergency operations control group made the decision Sunday to close the schools and ban all gatherings with people from other households.

“Monitored gatherings, which were allowed in smaller numbers previously, will no longer be allowed while we’re in the lockdown phase,” director of operations James Jenkins said. “We will have services at our government office. Retail stores will be allowed to stay open with the proper protocols in place.”

Walpole Island was up to 22 active cases Sunday. Five days earlier, it had seven active cases.

The lockdown and school closures will remain in place until further notice.

“Once we feel things are more under control from a health perspective, then we would consider moving to another level,” Jenkins said.