Walpole Island moving into lockdown
Walpole Island First Nation will go into lockdown Monday after its number of active COVID-19 cases more than tripled in less than a week.
The community’s emergency operations control group made the decision Sunday to close the schools and ban all gatherings with people from other households.
“Monitored gatherings, which were allowed in smaller numbers previously, will no longer be allowed while we’re in the lockdown phase,” director of operations James Jenkins said. “We will have services at our government office. Retail stores will be allowed to stay open with the proper protocols in place.”
Walpole Island was up to 22 active cases Sunday. Five days earlier, it had seven active cases.
The lockdown and school closures will remain in place until further notice.
“Once we feel things are more under control from a health perspective, then we would consider moving to another level,” Jenkins said.
More than 100 students from Bkejwanong Kinomaagewgamig and Anishinaabeg Kinomaagewgamig schools have been told to isolate because one student who rides a bus has a confirmed case.
Elementary school students on buses 3, 4 and 5, and secondary school students on buses 8 and 9 can’t leave quarantine until April 3.
The schools just reopened March 17 after being closed since March 5 because of one student case. All students will resume online lessons.
Bkejwanong Children’s Centre will suspend services. Band programs and arena activities are also on hold.
Some indoor and outdoor gatherings were allowed with the community in the red-control level of COVID-19 restrictions, but all are now forbidden.
“Our biggest concern is informal gatherings,” Jenkins said.
The rising number of cases has been linked to people from multiple households gathering indoors, he said.
The community reported its second COVID-19 death less than a week ago.
Also, Ursuline College Chatham has dismissed one cohort of 21 students after a student’s confirmed case was reported Friday. No staff members were dismissed.
Another case was confirmed Sunday at Ursuline, but the student isn’t currently attending school. The Chatham-Kent public health unit said there’s no impact to the school, so no one was dismissed.