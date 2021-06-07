Wallaceburg woman pleads guilty to weapon charge; attempted murder charges still before court

A 33-year-old Wallaceburg woman facing three counts of attempted murder has pleaded guilty to a related offence as the matter continues in court.

Mary Smith appeared in a Chatham courtroom Monday via audio from the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.

Smith pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose in connection to an incident on March 9.

“All of the other counts will remain live, and we’re requesting that the matter be adjourned for reports to be prepared prior to anything further taking place,” said assistant Crown attorney James Boonstra.

Justice Gerri Wong asked what kind of reports need to be prepared.

Boonstra told the court a pre-sentence report and a psychiatric report for sentencing purposes need to be completed.

Smith’s lawyer, Greg McGivern, requested the matter return to video remand court on July 9 to deal with any issues with the reports and delays if they arise. He also anticipated another pre-trial on the matter will be needed before it returns to court.