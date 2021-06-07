Wallaceburg woman pleads guilty to weapon charge; attempted murder charges still before court
A 33-year-old Wallaceburg woman facing three counts of attempted murder has pleaded guilty to a related offence as the matter continues in court.
Mary Smith appeared in a Chatham courtroom Monday via audio from the South West Detention Centre in Windsor.
Smith pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose in connection to an incident on March 9.
Smith pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose in connection to an incident on March 9.
“All of the other counts will remain live, and we’re requesting that the matter be adjourned for reports to be prepared prior to anything further taking place,” said assistant Crown attorney James Boonstra.
Justice Gerri Wong asked what kind of reports need to be prepared.
Boonstra told the court a pre-sentence report and a psychiatric report for sentencing purposes need to be completed.
Smith’s lawyer, Greg McGivern, requested the matter return to video remand court on July 9 to deal with any issues with the reports and delays if they arise. He also anticipated another pre-trial on the matter will be needed before it returns to court.
Since the three counts of attempted murder remain before the court, so does the publication bans on evidence heard during the pre-trial phase as well as anything that could identify the victims.
According to previously published reports, a woman armed with a kitchen knife was yelling and walking along the hallway of a Wallaceburg apartment building early on the morning of March 9.
Concerned by the racket, three men left their respective apartments to investigate the commotion, Chatham-Kent police previously reported.
The woman allegedly stabbed one man twice and then tried to stab the other two, police said.
A 58-year-old Wallaceburg man suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a London hospital for medical attention. He has since recovered.