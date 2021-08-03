Wallaceburg woman charged with two counts of assault

A 24-year-old Wallaceburg woman is facing two counts of assault in connection to an incident at an establishment in Corunna.

Article content

A 24-year-old Wallaceburg woman is facing two counts of assault in connection to an incident at an establishment in Corunna.

Lambton OPP officers were called at 11:40 p.m. Saturday about an alleged assault.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Wallaceburg woman charged with two counts of assault Back to video

An event security guard had been allegedly struck after coming to the aid of another staff member who was dealing with the unruly patron, police said.

The security guard was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers said witnesses identified the accused, who was taken into custody without incident.

She was released with an Oct. 4 court date.