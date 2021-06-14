Wallaceburg Walmart customer charged with assault, uttering threats
A customer at the Walmart store in Wallaceburg allegedly threatened and assaulted an employee Sunday morning, Chatham-Kent police say.
The 46-year-old Windsor man was charged with assault and uttering threats.
He was released with a July 30 court date.
Break and enter
A stainless steel Bosch dishwasher worth an estimated $1,200 was stolen from a vacant house on Wade Street in Chatham early Sunday morning.
The unknown suspect or suspects caused about $2,000 in damage forcing their way into the house and also broke kitchen cupboards to access the dishwasher.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Jenn Jacobson at jenniferja@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87212. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Theft from Chatham church
A computer was stolen from St. Andrew’s United Church on William Street in Chatham around 4:30 a.m. Monday.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Danica Quenneville at danicaq@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87312. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Drug possession
Chatham police responded to a report of suspicious people in a vehicle on Selkirk Street in Chatham on Sunday morning.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee was parked on the roadway with no licence plates and was towed, police said.
A 35-year-old Chatham man had suspected methamphetamine, police said. He was charged with drug possession and released with a July 29 court date.
Impaired driving
An officer stopped a vehicle on Dover Street in Chatham around 1:30 a.m. Monday and believed the driver was under the influence of alcohol, police said.
The 32-year-old Chatham man was arrested and taken to police headquarters for breath tests.
He was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit. He was released with a July 6 court date.