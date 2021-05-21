





Article content WALLACEBURG – A record turnout rolled up their sleeves at a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday at Wallaceburg Memorial Arena. More than 1,100 people – more than at any previous mobile clinic in Chatham-Kent – were scheduled to receive a dose. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Wallaceburg vaccination clinic draws record turnout Back to video “It’s nice the communities and surrounding areas are taking advantage of us being in those areas,” said Donald MacLellan, general manager of Chatham-Kent emergency medical services. The previous mobile clinics in Wheatley and Highgate drew more than 400 people apiece. The Chatham-Kent vaccination team was able to book more people indoors at Wallaceburg Memorial Arena than at previous sites. Ten stations were set up for the 10-and-a-half-hour clinic. Most visitors were receiving their first dose, but some were getting their second. “We’ve been doing this long enough. People are getting to that 16-week mark for second doses,” MacLellan said.

Article content The Wallaceburg clinic was fully booked more than a week in advance. A mobile clinic Sunday, May 30, in Blenheim is also full. Two more pop-up clinics for adults 18 and older were announced Friday by the Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team. They’ll be held Thursday, May 27, in Tilbury and Thursday, June 3, in Wallaceburg. The May 27 clinic will be hosted by the Tilbury District Family Health Team at 22 Mill St. Call 519-682-2307 ext. 303 to book an appointment. Phone messages will be checked on the weekend and on Victoria Day. The June 3 clinic will be hosted by Chatham-Kent Community Health Centres at 808 Dufferin Ave. Call 519-397-5455 ext. 322 to book an appointment. The Moderna vaccine will be given at the May 27 and June 3 clinics, which are being delivered through a partnership of the Tilbury District Family Health Team, the Chatham-Kent Community Health Centres, the Chatham-Kent Family Health Team, the Thamesview Family Health Team, Medavie EMS Ontario and the Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team with support from the Chatham-Kent public health unit. “We want to make it easy for anyone who wants to be vaccinated to be able to do so,” Dr. Vishal Chawla, the primary care vaccination lead, said in a statement. “Offering this opportunity to our citizens in C-K is another step closer to getting us back to a sense of normalcy. Vaccines save lives!” The Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team said more pop-up community clinics will be coming soon.

Article content As of Friday morning, 45,487 doses had been administered through the Chatham-Kent public health unit, with 43,421 people receiving at least one dose. No new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Chatham-Kent and one case was resolved as the number of active cases dipped to 35. No new deaths or outbreaks were reported. Chatham-Kent had two active outbreaks: one at the Chatham hospital’s medicine unit with six active cases and one at an unidentified workplace with a few cases. The cumulative total of 1,846 cases in Chatham-Kent included 1,797 that were resolved. The Chatham hospital had 11 COVID-19 patients – 10 Chatham-Kent residents and one non-resident. Nine were in the medicine unit, one was in the progressive care unit and one was in the intensive care unit. Six of 10 ICU beds were occupied. Two ICU patients were on ventilators, but neither had COVID-19. Occupancy in the medicine, surgical and critical care units was at 85.8 per cent.

