Wallaceburg man hospitalized with serious injuries after crash
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a two-vehicle collision early Saturday morning that sent a 71-year-old Wallaceburg man to London hospital with serious injuries.
Article content
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a two-vehicle collision early Saturday morning that sent a 71-year-old Wallaceburg man to London hospital with serious injuries.
The collision took place at the intersection of Kimball Road and Langstaff Line around 5:40 a.m.
Wallaceburg man hospitalized with serious injuries after crash Back to video
Both drivers were taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s Wallaceburg hospital. A 24-year-old Wallaceburg woman was treated for minor injuries, but the man was transferred to London by air ambulance.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Const. Dan Carroll at dancar@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.
Update on suspicious men
Chatham-Kent police have identified the two men who reportedly went into the backyard of a north Chatham home May 13 and spoke to a young girl before leaving.
The men were driving a white van with Ontario licence plates BD 69460.
They did not try to lure the girl away from her home or make physical contact with her, police said. They asked the girl about the family’s internet and fibre optics.
Advertisement
Article content
Police identified the van and spoke with the general manager, who said the men were contracted to provide burial line services in the areas. The crews will be advised on how to avoid any more public safety concerns.
Aggravated assault
A 37-year-old Chatham man was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly putting his girlfriend in the hospital with serious injuries, police said,
Police responded to a disturbance at a Chatham residence just after 1 a.m. They alleged the man violently assaulted his 20-year-old girlfriend during an argument.
The couple was found at another Chatham home where the woman was hiding in a closet, police said.
The woman was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance’s Chatham hospital. She was later transferred to London for more medical attention.
The man was charged with aggravated assault and forcible confinement. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Failing to comply
A 25-year-old Tilbury woman was arrested after police went to a family disturbance at a Tilbury residence Sunday.
She was on conditions to not go to the residence or communicate with the homeowners, police said.
She was charged with uttering threats and six counts of failing to comply with her release conditions. She was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Vehicle stolen
A black 2021 Dodge Durango with Ontario licence plates AZJB 677 was stolen from a Nelson Street home in Wallaceburg on Sunday between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Jared Cornish at jaredc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87094. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.