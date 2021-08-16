Wallaceburg man faces weapons-related charges after police standoff

A 25-year-old Wallaceburg man has been charged with five weapons-related offences after a police standoff that lasted several hours in Wallaceburg.

A standoff that lasted for several hours in Wallaceburg ended early Saturday morning after a warrant allowed Chatham-Kent police to enter a locked apartment unit.

The incident began around 2:30 p.m. Friday when Chatham-Kent police were told a man with what allegedly appeared to be a handgun entered an apartment complex on Albert Street.

Police learned this was not the first time citizens had seen the man in the area with an alleged weapon.

Officers set up containment around the apartment building for public safety. They identified a suspect and tried to negotiate with him to leave the residence, but he allegedly refused.

After several hours, a warrant was issued that gave officers judicial authority to enter the residence.

Officers entered the unit just after 3 a.m. Saturday with help from the OPP tactical response unit and took a suspect into custody. Officers seized a firearm while executing a search warrant, police said.

A 25-year-old Wallaceburg man was charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing and remanded until Monday.