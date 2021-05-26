Wallaceburg man charged with assaulting wife, uttering threats
A man assaulted his wife and threatened to damage their Wallaceburg home early Wednesday morning, say Chatham-Kent police.
A man allegedly assaulted his wife and threatened to damage their Wallaceburg home early Wednesday morning, say Chatham-Kent police.
The 34-year-old Wallaceburg man was charged with uttering threats and two counts of assault. He was held in police custody.
Aggravated assault
A 20-year-old Chatham man wanted for assault causing bodily harm and mischief with a value less than $5,000 turned himself in at police headquarters Tuesday night.
He was also charged with aggravated assault and forcible confinement in connection with an incident where a woman was allegedly held against her will and assaulted at a Chatham home earlier this month.
He was released with a June 23 court date.
Driving offences
A police officer stopped a suspicious vehicle Tuesday afternoon in the area of Bruinsma Avenue in Wallaceburg and learned the driver was suspended from driving for unpaid fines.
The licence plates attached to the vehicle were not authorized and expired in 2008.
The 36-year-old Wallaceburg man was charged with driving while under suspension, using plates not authorized for the vehicle and failing to have insurance.
He must attend provincial offences court June 30. His vehicle was towed from the scene.
Tools, equipment stolen
An unknown suspect or suspects broke into the Bluewater Pools compound on Riverview Drive in Chatham between 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Tuesday by cutting through the fence.
Tools were stolen from a truck after a window was smashed. Power equipment was also stolen from a locked trailer.
The items are worth an estimated $4,000. Damage is estimated at $1,000.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Fraser Leontowicz at fraserl@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87148. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Failing to comply
An officer stopped and arrested a suspended driver he spotted Tuesday afternoon on Richmond Street in Chatham.
The 35-year-old Chatham man was charged with failing to comply with his release conditions by operating a motor vehicle and driving while under suspension. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Stolen ATV
A 2015 Yamaha ATV with Ontario licence plate 9DH09 was stolen from a Lambton Line property in Bothwell between 8 p.m. Monday and 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with information can contact Const. Ashwin Roy at ashwinr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87331. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.