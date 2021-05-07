Wallaceburg man allegedly steals vehicle, leads police on chase

A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly fleeing from Chatham-Kent police in a stolen vehicle in Wallaceburg.

Article content

Police responded around 9:30 a.m. after a vehicle was stolen on Sanford Street. Officers quickly found the vehicle on Dufferin Avenue,

As the vehicle crossed the bridge to Walpole Island, police asked for help from the OPP. The vehicle stopped and a man fled on foot. He was caught after a short chase.

A Wallaceburg man was charged with theft with a value more than $5,000, being in possession of property obtained by a crime with a value more than $5,000 and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released with a June 4 court date.

Collision leads to charges

A driver reportedly fled the scene after a two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon on Lacroix Street near Grand Avenue in Chatham.

Officers found the vehicle nearby on Thames Street and did a traffic stop.