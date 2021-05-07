Wallaceburg man allegedly steals vehicle, leads police on chase
A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly fleeing from Chatham-Kent police in a stolen vehicle in Wallaceburg.
Police responded around 9:30 a.m. after a vehicle was stolen on Sanford Street. Officers quickly found the vehicle on Dufferin Avenue,
As the vehicle crossed the bridge to Walpole Island, police asked for help from the OPP. The vehicle stopped and a man fled on foot. He was caught after a short chase.
A Wallaceburg man was charged with theft with a value more than $5,000, being in possession of property obtained by a crime with a value more than $5,000 and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
He was released with a June 4 court date.
Collision leads to charges
A driver reportedly fled the scene after a two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon on Lacroix Street near Grand Avenue in Chatham.
Officers found the vehicle nearby on Thames Street and did a traffic stop.
A 38-year-old Chatham man was charged with careless driving, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and driving while under suspension. He must attend provincial offences court June 2.
No one was injured in the collision.
Not allowed to communicate
After receiving a report of a suspicious person inside the Via Rail train station in Chatham Thursday night, police arrived as a man was exiting the bathroom.
Police then found a woman hiding behind the bathroom door.
The woman was bound by conditions to not communicate with the man, police said.
The 27-year-old woman of no fixed address was charged with two counts of failing to comply with her release conditions. She was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Fraud-related offences
An elderly Blenheim woman reported fraudulent transactions on a credit card to police April 29.
After investigating, police alleged a man she knows used the debit card to make purchases she didn’t authorize.
A 40-year-old Blenheim man was charged with fraud-related offences Thursday. He was released with a June 18 court date.
Failing to comply
A 57-year-old Chatham man reportedly went to a Park Street address without his surety Thursday, police said. However, he was under conditions to stay at his home unless with his surety and to not go within 200 metres of the Park Street address.
He was charged with two counts of failing to comply with his release conditions. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Driving while suspended
An officer in Ridgetown stopped a suspicious vehicle Thursday night and learned the driver was suspended for unpaid fines, police said.
The 33-year-old Sarnia woman was charged with driving while under suspension. She must attend provincial offences court May 26.